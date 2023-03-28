The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.38 point or 0.39% today to 96.00

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.48 point or 0.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 5.65% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 5.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.56 point or 0.57%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

