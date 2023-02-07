Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 96.19 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 05:38pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.40 point or 0.42% today to 96.19


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 89.58 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Rose 7.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.37 point or 0.38%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.01% 1.07288 Delayed Quote.0.81%
