The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 96.19 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.40 point or 0.42% today to 96.19
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 89.58 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022
--Rose 7.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is down 0.37 point or 0.38%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
02-07-23 1737ET