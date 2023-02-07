The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 96.19 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.40 point or 0.42% today to 96.19

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 89.58 hit Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Rose 7.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.37 point or 0.38%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1737ET