The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 97.76 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.41 point or 0.42% today to 97.76
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 7.03% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 8.59% from its 52-week low of 90.02 hit Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
--Rose 8.59% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.79%
--Year-to-date it is up 1.20 points or 1.24%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
