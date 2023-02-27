Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.42% to 97.76 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 05:39pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.41 point or 0.42% today to 97.76


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 7.03% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 8.59% from its 52-week low of 90.02 hit Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

--Rose 8.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.20 points or 1.24%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.53% 1.0609 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
