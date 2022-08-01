Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.43% to 97.24 -- Data Talk

08/01/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.42 point or 0.43% today to 97.24


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 1.71 points or 1.73% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down 14 of the past 18 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 3.03% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 11.98% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 11.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 7.69 points or 8.58%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-01-22 1735ET

