Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.44% to 99.63 -- Data Talk

08/23/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.44 point or 0.44% today to 99.63


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a seven-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 13.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.07 points or 11.25%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.28% 13059.54 Real-time Quote.7.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 0.997 Delayed Quote.-12.59%
Latest news "Markets"
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 19985.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.09% Lower at 47974.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 3.59% Higher at 136997.68, Record Close -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.44% to 99.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Falls 0.002% to 12381.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Falls 0.22% to 4128.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pDJIA Falls 0.47% to 32909.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:38pADRs End Higher; Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Trade Actively
DJ
01:08pSouth African rand firms against dollar after unemployment data
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Experts question reliance on monkeypox vaccine with little dat..
2Analysis-As Ukraine war drags on, Europe's economy succumbs to crisis
3India's Adani Group 'deeply overleveraged', CreditSights says
4Interim Report for the Period April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022
5Analyst recommendations: Deere, Pioneer Natural Resources, Palon Alto N..

HOT NEWS