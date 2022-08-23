The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.44% to 99.63 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.44 point or 0.44% today to 99.63

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Snaps a seven-trading-day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.73% from its 52-week low of 86.84 hit Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

--Rose 13.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.07 points or 11.25%

