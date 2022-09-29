Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.45% to 103.62 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.47 point or 0.45% today to 103.62


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.52 points or 1.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 1.45% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Up 17.96% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 16.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.38%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.07 points or 15.71%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.31% 13387.16 Real-time Quote.10.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.28% 0.983 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
