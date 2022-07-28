Log in
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.45% to 97.92 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.44 point or 0.45% today to 97.92


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.03 points or 1.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 2.36% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 12.90% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.36 points or 9.34%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.22% 12918.1 Real-time Quote.6.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.13% 1.0193 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
