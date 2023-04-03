The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.44 point or 0.46% today to 95.78

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down nine of the past 13 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Off 8.90% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 4.69% from its 52-week low of 91.49 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Rose 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.77 point or 0.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1737ET