Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.47% to 88.48 -- Data Talk

10/13/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.41 point or 0.47% today to 88.48

--Largest one day point decline since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

--Off 0.47% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up 4.63% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 0.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.48 points or 4.10%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1733ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.47% to 88.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 20618.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 113455.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 51812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Higher at 78427.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:02pADRs End Higher; BioLineRX, SAP Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.51% Higher at 3553.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 6597.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pDAX Ends 0.68% Higher at 15249.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 7141.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS