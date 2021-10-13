The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.47% to 88.48 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.41 point or 0.47% today to 88.48
--Largest one day point decline since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
--Off 0.47% from its 52-week high of 88.90 hit Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
--Up 4.63% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 0.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.23%
--Year-to-date it is up 3.48 points or 4.10%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
