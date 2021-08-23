The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.48% to 87.78 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.42 point or 0.48% today to 87.78

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 7, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.45 point or 0.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.80% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.78 points or 3.27%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-21 1735ET