The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.46 point or 0.48% today to 95.66
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.67 point or 0.70% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 4, 2023
--Off 9.02% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 3.58% from its 52-week low of 92.34 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022
--Rose 3.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.59%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.90 point or 0.93%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-12-23 1738ET