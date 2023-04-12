The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.46 point or 0.48% today to 95.66

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.67 point or 0.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Off 9.02% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 3.58% from its 52-week low of 92.34 hit Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Rose 3.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.59%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.90 point or 0.93%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1738ET