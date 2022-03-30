Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.49% to 90.87 -- Data Talk

03/30/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.45 point or 0.49% today to 90.87


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.98 point or 1.07% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Off 1.19% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.32 points or 1.47%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 12304.75 Delayed Quote.1.46%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.61% 1.1158 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
Latest news "Markets"
05:45pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.49% to 90.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.05% Lower at 22075.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 120259.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.23% Higher at 55814.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.00% Higher at 90867.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:08pRussian central bank lifts ban on some short selling on stock market on March 31
RE
04:59pResource shares cushion TSX as peace talks hopes ebb
RE
04:57pResource shares cushion TSX as peace talks hopes ebb
RE
04:43pStocks rally fizzles, bond markets ponder risks for U.S. economy
RE
04:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P close lower after 4 days of gains as Russia bombs Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1BioNTech 4Q Revenue, Profit Soared; Starts $1.5 Billion Buyback
2Too early to consider investment in Russia, CNOOC says
3Amazon gets rare 'underperform' rating on risks from higher expenses, i..
4Microsoft : Accelerate silicon design innovation on Azure with Synopsys..
5BlackRock on hunt for Gulf infrastructure deals

HOT NEWS