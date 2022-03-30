The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.49% to 90.87 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.45 point or 0.49% today to 90.87

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.98 point or 1.07% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Off 1.19% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.32 points or 1.47%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

