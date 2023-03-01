Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.49% to 97.49 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.48 point or 0.49% today to 97.49


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 7.28% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.88% from its 52-week low of 90.36 hit Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Rose 7.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.93 point or 0.96%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.93% 12808.36 Real-time Quote.-0.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.87% 1.06691 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
