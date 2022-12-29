Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.51% to 97.04 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.49 point or 0.51% today to 97.04


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.10% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.49 points or 8.36%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.33% 12889.65 Real-time Quote.6.32%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.0658 Delayed Quote.-6.45%
Latest news
05:59pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
05:55pFrench biotech Cellectis takes stake in Mayflower-backed startup Primera
RE
05:45pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.26% Lower at 49517.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 19485.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pImperial Mining Announces Closing of an Additional $300,000 Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
GL
05:44pImperial Mining Announces Closing of an Additional $300,000 Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
GL
05:41pDogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.71% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Global markets live: Tesla, Novartis, Anglo American, BP...
2U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
3Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
4Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worrie..
5China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

HOT NEWS