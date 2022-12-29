The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.51% to 97.04 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.49 point or 0.51% today to 97.04

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 7.71% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.10% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.49 points or 8.36%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1734ET