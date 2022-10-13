The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 104.25 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.56 point or 0.53% today to 104.25
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.59 point or 0.57% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 18.67% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.91% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.29%
--Year-to-date it is up 14.69 points or 16.41%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-13-22 1738ET