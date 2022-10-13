Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 104.25 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.56 point or 0.53% today to 104.25


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.59 point or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.67% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.69 points or 16.41%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.38% 13436.16 Real-time Quote.10.89%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.75% 0.97766 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
Latest news
05:55pAlcoa asks White House to block U.S. imports of Russian aluminum
RE
05:54pFinWise Chairman, Russell F. Healey, Jr. Announces Retirement
GL
05:54pFinWise Chairman, Russell F. Healey, Jr. Announces Retirement
GL
05:53pU.S. imposes visa sanctions on 11 people, U.S. official says in Haiti
RE
05:52pNorthland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details
GL
05:52pNorthland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details
GL
05:51pWestlake Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; MillerKnoll to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:50pHudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments
GL
05:50pHudbay Announces Senior Management Appointments
GL
05:49pQuality of life concerns weigh heavily on rail contract vote
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly j..
2Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
3French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
4TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
5The Palantir mystery

HOT NEWS