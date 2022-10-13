The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 104.25 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.56 point or 0.53% today to 104.25

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.59 point or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 0.85% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 18.67% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.29%

--Year-to-date it is up 14.69 points or 16.41%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1738ET