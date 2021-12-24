The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.48 point or 0.53% this week to 89.91

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 0.07 point or 0.08%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.92 points or 5.78%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

12-24-21 1740ET