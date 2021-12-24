Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk

12/24/2021 | 05:41pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.48 point or 0.53% this week to 89.91

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 0.07 point or 0.08%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Rose 5.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.92 points or 5.78%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-24-21 1740ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.09% 12196.03 Delayed Quote.4.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.1317 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
