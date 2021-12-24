The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.53% to 89.91 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.48 point or 0.53% this week to 89.91
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is up 0.07 point or 0.08%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day losing streak
--Off 0.65% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
--Up 6.33% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021
--Rose 5.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.01%
--Year-to-date it is up 4.92 points or 5.78%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
