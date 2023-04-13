The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.51 point or 0.54% today to 95.14
--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, March 17, 2023
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Monday, March 13, 2023
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1.19 points or 1.23% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 14, 2023
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
--Off 9.51% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 2.64% from its 52-week low of 92.69 hit Thursday, April 14, 2022
--Rose 2.64% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.13%
--Year-to-date it is down 1.42 points or 1.47%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-13-23 1736ET