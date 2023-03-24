The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.53 point or 0.55% this week to 96.48
--Down for two consecutive weeks
--Down 1.34 points or 1.37% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023
--Down three of the past four weeks
--Today it is up 0.39 point or 0.41%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak
--Off 8.24% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 6.18% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022
--Rose 5.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%
--Year-to-date it is down 0.07 point or 0.08%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-24-23 1740ET