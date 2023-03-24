The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.53 point or 0.55% this week to 96.48

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1.34 points or 1.37% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 20, 2023

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.39 point or 0.41%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 8.24% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 6.18% from its 52-week low of 90.87 hit Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Rose 5.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.51%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.07 point or 0.08%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1740ET