The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 98.89 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.55 point or 0.55% today to 98.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 1.39 points or 1.39% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 1.39% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.34 points or 10.42%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

