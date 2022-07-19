The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 98.89 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.55 point or 0.55% today to 98.89
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1.39 points or 1.39% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 23, 2022
--Down seven of the past nine trading days
--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Off 1.39% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 12.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.54%
--Year-to-date it is up 9.34 points or 10.42%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
