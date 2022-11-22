Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 99.90 -- Data Talk

11/22/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.55 point or 0.55% today to 99.90


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.99% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 12.32% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 10.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 3.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.35 points or 11.56%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.31% 13104.12 Real-time Quote.8.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.58% 1.0302 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
