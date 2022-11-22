The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 99.90 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.55 point or 0.55% today to 99.90
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak
--Off 4.99% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 12.32% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 10.77% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 3.70%
--Year-to-date it is up 10.35 points or 11.56%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
