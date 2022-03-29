Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.58% to 91.32 -- Data Talk

03/29/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.53 point or 0.58% today to 91.32


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Off 0.70% from its 52-week high of 91.96 hit Monday, March 14, 2022

--Up 7.37% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.77 points or 1.97%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1741ET

