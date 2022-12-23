The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.59% This Week to 97.37 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.58 point or 0.59% this week to 97.37
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022
--Snaps a two-week winning streak
--Down seven of the past 10 weeks
--Today it is down 0.08 point or 0.08%
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 7.39% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 9.47% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 8.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.17%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.82 points or 8.73%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
