  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.59% This Week to 97.37 -- Data Talk

12/23/2022 | 05:41pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.58 point or 0.59% this week to 97.37


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 2, 2022

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 0.08 point or 0.08%

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.39% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.47% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 8.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.17%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.82 points or 8.73%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-22 1740ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.10% 12909.72 Real-time Quote.6.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.06172 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
