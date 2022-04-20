The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.59% to 92.88 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.56 point or 0.59% today to 92.88

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 93.43 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 9.20% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 7.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 3.32 points or 3.71%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

