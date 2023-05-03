The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.57 point or 0.59% today to 95.73

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 13, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.72 point or 0.74% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 24, 2023

--Off 8.96% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 1.74% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Rose 0.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 0.83 point or 0.86%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1736ET