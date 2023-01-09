Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 96.05 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.58 point or 0.60% today to 96.05


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.67 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 8.65% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 6.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.50 point or 0.52%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.34% 12807.63 Real-time Quote.0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.66% 1.07319 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
Latest news
05:59pADR Shares End Higher; Amryt Pharma, Renalytix Trade Actively
DJ
05:56pAssociate Global Partners : Switzer Dividend Growth Fund December 2022 Portfolio Update
PU
05:54pCVS Health Is In Talks To Buy Oak Street Health- Bloomberg Reporter Tweet
RE
05:54pCvs health is in talks to buy oak street health- bloomberg repor…
RE
05:52pNew Jersey, Ohio join other states in banning TikTok from state devices
RE
05:49pPlane carrying rocket takes off for 1st UK satellite launch
AQ
05:48pPsyence Announces Business Combination between Wholly Owned Subsidiary Psyence Biomed Corp. and Nasdaq listed Newcourt Acquisition Corp
GL
05:47pJohn Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment
AQ
05:47pPsyence Announces Business Combination between Wholly Owned Subsidiary Psyence Biomed Corp. and Nasdaq listed Newcourt Acquisition Corp
AQ
05:46pFlood, mudslide threat prompts evacuations in California's Santa Barbara County
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
2Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4North American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' Rally Looks Set to Cont..
5Analyst recommendations: BT Group, Hilton WorldWide, J.B. Hunt, MetLife..

HOT NEWS