The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 96.05 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.58 point or 0.60% today to 96.05

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.67 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 8.65% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Up 7.99% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 6.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.52%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.50 point or 0.52%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1739ET