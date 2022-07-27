The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 98.36 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.59 point or 0.60% today to 98.36

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022

--Off 1.92% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Rose 12.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 8.81 points or 9.84%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

