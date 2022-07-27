The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.60% to 98.36 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.59 point or 0.60% today to 98.36
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down 11 of the past 15 trading days
--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 4, 2022
--Off 1.92% from its 52-week high of 100.28 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Up 13.41% from its 52-week low of 86.73 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Rose 12.95% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 1.00%
--Year-to-date it is up 8.81 points or 9.84%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-27-22 1740ET