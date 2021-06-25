The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.61% to 86.55 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.53 point or 0.61% this week to 86.55

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Down four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 0.04 point or 0.04%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.09 point or 0.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 5.75% from its 52-week high of 91.83 hit Friday, June 26, 2020

--Up 2.35% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 5.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.55 points or 1.82%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

