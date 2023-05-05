The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.59 point or 0.62% this week to 95.53

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 0.16 point or 0.16%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 0.92 point or 0.95% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Off 9.14% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 1.53% from its 52-week low of 94.09 hit Monday, May 30, 2022

--Down 0.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 1.03 points or 1.06%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

