The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 103.31 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.64 point or 0.62% today to 103.31
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022
--Up 17.60% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.03% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 13.76 points or 15.36%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
