The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 103.31 -- Data Talk

10/03/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.64 point or 0.62% today to 103.31


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Up 17.60% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 13.76 points or 15.36%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-03-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.45% 13349.02 Real-time Quote.10.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 0.98226 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
