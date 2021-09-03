The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 86.84 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.54 point or 0.62% this week to 86.84

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1.36 points or 1.55% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 9, 2020

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 0.13 point or 0.15%

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 0.57 point or 0.65% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Off 2.98% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 2.69% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 1.84 points or 2.16%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 1745ET