The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.62% to 89.19 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.55 point or 0.62% this week to 89.19

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending Aug. 27, 2021

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 3, 2021

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 0.24 point or 0.27%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 1.45% from its 52-week high of 90.50 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 5.06% from its 52-week low of 84.89 hit Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

--Rose 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 0.37 point or 0.41%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1732ET