The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.65% to 94.49 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.62 point or 0.65% today to 94.49

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 2.54% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.02% from its 52-week low of 85.11 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Rose 10.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 4.93 points or 5.51%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1739ET