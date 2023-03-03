The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.66 point or 0.67% this week to 97.51
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023
--Snaps a four-week winning streak
--Today it is down 0.46 point or 0.47%
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.35% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Rose 7.24% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 0.95 point or 0.99%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-23 1738ET