The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.66 point or 0.67% this week to 97.51

--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 13, 2023

--Snaps a four-week winning streak

--Today it is down 0.46 point or 0.47%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 7.26% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.35% from its 52-week low of 90.83 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Rose 7.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 0.95 point or 0.99%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 1738ET