Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.70% to 87.02 -- Data Talk

06/30/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.61 point or 0.70% this quarter to 87.02

--Largest one quarter point and percentage decline since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Down four of the past five quarters

--This month it is up 1.93 points or 2.27%

--Largest one month point gain since March 2020

--Largest one month percentage gain since Nov. 2016

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--Up four of the past six months

--Today it is up 0.21 point or 0.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.47 point or 0.54% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 91.42 hit Wednesday, July 1, 2020

--Up 2.91% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.02 points or 2.38%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1740ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.70% to 87.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Quarter 7.83% Higher at 20165.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 8.72% Higher at 126801.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Quarter 6.44% Higher at 50289.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Quarter 29.99% Higher at 62371.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:08pGlobal shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of U.S. jobs report
RE
05:04pTSX falls 0.03% to 20,165.58
RE
02:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on lower U.S. stockpiles, demand recovery
RE
12:51pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Quarter 3.70% Higher at 4064.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Quarter 5.70% Higher at 3512.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on pandemic fears ahead of U.S. jobs report
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: The start of a new phase
3Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings
4THE SAUDI BRITISH BANK : SAUDI BRITISH BANK : Crypto exchange Binance says sterling withdrawals reactivated af..
5Australian regulator seeks feedback on managing 'risky' crypto assets

HOT NEWS