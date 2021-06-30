The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.70% to 87.02 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.61 point or 0.70% this quarter to 87.02

--Largest one quarter point and percentage decline since the 4th Qtr 2020

--Down four of the past five quarters

--This month it is up 1.93 points or 2.27%

--Largest one month point gain since March 2020

--Largest one month percentage gain since Nov. 2016

--Snaps a two month losing streak

--Up four of the past six months

--Today it is up 0.21 point or 0.25%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 0.47 point or 0.54% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 18, 2021

--Off 4.82% from its 52-week high of 91.42 hit Wednesday, July 1, 2020

--Up 2.91% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 4.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 2.02 points or 2.38%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-21 1740ET