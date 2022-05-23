The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.74% to 94.73 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.70 point or 0.74% today to 94.73

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 2.29% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 11.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.17 points or 5.78%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1737ET