The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.76% to 95.77 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.74 point or 0.76% today to 95.77
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 1.17 points or 1.21% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022
--Off 1.21% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022
--Up 12.61% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 12.58% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.25%
--Year-to-date it is up 6.22 points or 6.95%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
