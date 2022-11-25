Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% This Week to 98.92 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.78 point or 0.78% this week to 98.92


--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.23 point or 0.23%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 5.92% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.37 points or 10.46%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 13005.83 Real-time Quote.6.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 1.0395 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
Latest news
05:50pSoccer-England showed the grit needed for World Cup, Southgate says
RE
05:46pFirst Wave BioPharma Announces Distribution of Series F Preferred Stock to Holders of Its Common Stock
AQ
05:46pXORTX Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
GL
05:42pThe Green Organic Dutchman Announces Stock Option and RSU Grants
AQ
05:41pDogecoin Gained 9.92% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.37% to $1199.67 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pBitcoin Lost 0.21% to $16503.19 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pGermany's Brenntag held takeover talks with Univar Solutions
RE
05:38pAnalysis-Soccer-England's midfield goes AWOL in American stalemate
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% This Week to 98.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Trending: WeMade Gaming Tokens to Be Delisted by Crypto Exchanges
2More than 20,000 new hires have left Apple supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou..
3EU to resume talks on Russian oil price cap Friday evening - diplomat
4EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
5Germany's largest firms to seek more energy crisis aid at Scholz meetin..

HOT NEWS