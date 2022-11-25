The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% This Week to 98.92 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.78 point or 0.78% this week to 98.92

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 0.23 point or 0.23%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 5.92% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.21% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.37 points or 10.46%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1736ET