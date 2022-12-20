Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.78% to 97.06 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 05:50pm EST
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.77 point or 0.78% today to 97.06


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.90 point or 0.91% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 7.69% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 9.12% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.50 points or 8.38%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1749ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.47% 12885.72 Real-time Quote.6.44%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.12% 1.06241 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
