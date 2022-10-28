Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.79% This Week to 103.04 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.82 point or 0.79% this week to 103.04


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 2.05 points or 1.95% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Today it is up 0.18 point or 0.18%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 0.74 point or 0.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 2.00% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.71% from its 52-week low of 88.29 hit Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

--Rose 16.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.49 points or 15.06%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.10% 13329.91 Real-time Quote.9.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 0.9963 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
