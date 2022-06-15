The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.80% to 97.23 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.79 point or 0.80% today to 97.23

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 12.63% from its 52-week low of 86.32 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Rose 12.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 7.67 points or 8.57%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1738ET