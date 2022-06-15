The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.80% to 97.23 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.79 point or 0.80% today to 97.23
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022
--Snaps a five trading day winning streak
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.80% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 12.63% from its 52-week low of 86.32 hit Wednesday, June 16, 2021
--Rose 12.63% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.92%
--Year-to-date it is up 7.67 points or 8.57%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-15-22 1738ET