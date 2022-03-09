The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.81% to 90.83 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.74 point or 0.81% today to 90.83

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.75 point or 0.82% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of 91.58 hit Monday, March 7, 2022

--Up 6.80% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 4.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 1.28 points or 1.43%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1733ET