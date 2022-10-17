The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.83% to 104.22 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.87 point or 0.83% today to 104.22
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
--Off 0.88% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 18.64% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.87% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 14.67 points or 16.38%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-17-22 1739ET