The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.84% to 96.41 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.81 point or 0.84% today to 96.41

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.60 points or 1.63% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 1.63% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Up 11.40% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021

--Rose 11.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 6.86 points or 7.66%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1736ET