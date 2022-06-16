The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.84% to 96.41 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.81 point or 0.84% today to 96.41
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 19, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1.60 points or 1.63% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Off 1.63% from its 52-week high of 98.01 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022
--Up 11.40% from its 52-week low of 86.55 hit Friday, June 25, 2021
--Rose 11.23% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 2.06%
--Year-to-date it is up 6.86 points or 7.66%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
