The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.87% to 103.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.91 point or 0.87% today to 103.35

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.66% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.80 points or 15.41%

