The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.87% to 103.35 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.91 point or 0.87% today to 103.35
--Down seven of the past 10 trading days
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 17.66% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
--Rose 17.16% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%
--Year-to-date it is up 13.80 points or 15.41%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-25-22 1738ET