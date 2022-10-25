Advanced search
The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.87% to 103.35 -- Data Talk

10/25/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.91 point or 0.87% today to 103.35


--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

--Off 1.70% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 17.66% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.80 points or 15.41%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 13369.28 Real-time Quote.10.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.76% 0.9959 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
