The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.88% to 99.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.88 point or 0.88% today to 99.03
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1.43 points or 1.42% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
--Off 5.82% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 11.33% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 9.42% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 4.55%
--Year-to-date it is up 9.47 points or 10.58%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-23-22 1734ET