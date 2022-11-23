The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.88% to 99.03 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.88 point or 0.88% today to 99.03

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.43 points or 1.42% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 5.82% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 11.33% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 9.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 4.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 9.47 points or 10.58%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1734ET