The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.89% to 102.39 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.92 point or 0.89% today to 102.39

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.56 points or 1.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 2.62% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.56% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 15.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 12.84 points or 14.33%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1738ET