The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.89% to 102.39 -- Data Talk

10/04/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.92 point or 0.89% today to 102.39


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 28, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1.56 points or 1.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 2.62% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 16.56% from its 52-week low of 87.84 hit Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

--Rose 15.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is up 12.84 points or 14.33%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.41% 13293.92 Real-time Quote.9.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.51% 0.99828 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
