The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.89% to 95.36 -- Data Talk

05/19/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.86 point or 0.89% today to 95.36


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 1.63% from its 52-week high of 96.95 hit Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Up 12.12% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 12.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 5.81 points or 6.49%


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1736ET

