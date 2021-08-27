The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.93% to 87.38 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.82 point or 0.93% this week to 87.38

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending May 7, 2021

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 0.41 point or 0.47%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 2.37% from its 52-week high of 89.50 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Up 3.33% from its 52-week low of 84.56 hit Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021

--Down 0.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.46%

--Year-to-date it is up 2.38 points or 2.80%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

