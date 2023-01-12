The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.93% to 95.28 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.89 point or 0.93% today to 95.28

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 0.90 point or 0.93% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022

--Off 9.38% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 7.12% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Rose 7.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is down 1.27 points or 1.32%

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1734ET