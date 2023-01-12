The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.93% to 95.28 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.89 point or 0.93% today to 95.28
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 0.90 point or 0.93% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 7, 2022
--Off 9.38% from its 52-week high of 105.14 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 7.12% from its 52-week low of 88.95 hit Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Rose 7.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 1.32%
--Year-to-date it is down 1.27 points or 1.32%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-12-23 1734ET