The WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.94% to 94.81 -- Data Talk

The WSJ Dollar Index is down 0.90 point or 0.94% today to 94.81
--Largest one day point decline since Thursday, March 26, 2020
--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1.07 points or 1.12% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point decline since Friday, March 27, 2020
--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of 95.89 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022
--Up 11.48% from its 52-week low of 85.05 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 10.09% from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date it is up 5.26 points or 5.87%
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-04-22 1741ET